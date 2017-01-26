Toyota Camry Goes Airborne, Crash Lands On BMW And Lincoln

An elderly driver lost control of his Toyota Camry in a shopping center in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, and landed on three parked vehicles.
Eyewitnesses told police that the 2007 Toyota Camry suddenly accelerated and struck the curb before becoming airborne and crashing on a 1998 Toyota Camry, a 2015 BMW X5, and a 2013 Lincoln MKT, all of which suffered extensive damages. All three vehicles were unoccupied at the time.
Hingham police said that while the driver had no visible injuries, he was taken to the hospital.
“The driver of the car, a 79 year old Weymouth man, was outside the car when Officers arrived. He had been helped out by witnesses. The driver did not recall what happened before the crash,” said the police report.
The driver was not given a citation, as according to the police, the man appeared to have suffered some kind of medical condition. However, police made a request to the Registry of Motor Vehicles for an immediate suspension of the driver’s license pending a medical evaluation.