Toyota Executive Says Sedan Sales Could Start To Rise In 2018

Although sales of midsize cars have been tanking in recent years, particularly through the last 12 months as buyers opt for crossovers and SUVs, at least one Toyota executive is confident sedans still have some life in them.
According to Jack Hollis, group vice president for marketing for Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A., sales of midsize sedans could begin to rise in 2018 after years of steady decline.
Hollis believes that the market, particularly in the U.S., could be reinvigorated when the latest-generation Camry hits the market. Soon after it arrives, redesigned Honda Accord and Nissan Altima models will launch as well.
Speaking at the Detroit Auto Show with Automotive News, Hollis said “When you get into next year and you look at 2018, I believe with these three products and the excitement they bring back to that segment, I don’t see it falling anymore.
“I see it flat to then, my hope is, returning to growth. When you have new entries and you have a full-year of those sales next year, I think you will see flat to slightly up,” he commented.
In the United States, sales of midsize sedans fell by 12 per cent in 2016 to 2.1 million units. Despite that decline, the Toyota Camry continued to lead the segment with 388,618 sales and if the eighth-gen Camry performs as nicely as it looks, it’s easy to understand the reasoning behind Hollis’ prediction.