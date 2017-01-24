Toyota Introduces Facelifted Vios In Asia, Indian Launch Possible

Hot on the heels of the eighth-generation Toyota Camry debuting in Detroit, the Japanese marque has unveiled another sedan, this time, the facelifted Vios in Thailand and Malaysia, clearly borrowing some design cues from the Camry.
Although the Vios is only offered in select Asian nations, its upgrades for the 2017 model year are quite comprehensive and start at the front end with a blacked-out grille, sleek new headlights, vertical LED daytime running lights and a set of fog lights. Squint your eyes and you may think the all-new Camry has had a secret love-child.
In updated guise, all available Vios models receive their grunt from a 1.5-liter engine delivering 108 hp and 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm and mated to a CVT box. Front wheel drive is also the only drive configuration offered.
The new Vios also benefits from a suite of new safety technologies. These include ABS with EBD and brake assist as well as Vehicle Stability Control. The Vios also ships with two airbags as standard. In the cabin, customers will enjoy a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, steering wheel-mounted audio controls and climate control.
According to News 18, the Vios could be added to Toyota’s Indian fleet in the not too distant future.