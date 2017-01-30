Toyota Land Cruiser Swallowed By Horrifying Flash Flood In Pakistan

One person has died and two have been lucky to escape alive after attempting to drive across the road in the midst of a flash flood in Chaman, Pakistan.
Footage of the incident shows the white Toyota Land Cruiser Prado trying to cross the muddy waters. However, it quickly becomes stuck as the raging torrent of water bashes into its side and pushes it to the edge of a large drop off.
Before the passengers can escape, the water pushes the Toyota down the small ravine and swallows it up. It’s not until the SUV resurfaces that the two male passengers holding what appears to be a small child manage to climb out.
Despite being just feet from safety, the water suddenly pushes them down river with one seen clinging to an embankment just before the video cuts off.
Note: Some readers may find the following video distressing.