Toyota Officially Falls Behind VW In Annual Sales

Toyota has officially lost its title of the world’s biggest automaker to Volkswagen following the release of its 2016 sales figures.
Last year, the Japanese company sold a total of 10.175 million vehicles worldwide compared to the 10.31 million sales recorded by Volkswagen. This comes despite the fact that Toyota’s sales increased by 0.2 per cent last year across its Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino Motors brands.
The impressive sales of Volkswagen are also particularly surprising considering the brand’s ongoing issues related to the dieselgate scandal. Fortunately for the brand, surging sales in China helped to offset any struggles in America and Europe.
Toyota was the largest carmaker by sales every year since 2012 and first took the crown from General Motors in 2008.