Toyota, Scion And Lexus Add 543,000 Cars To Takata Recall, Including LFA

The Toyota group has become the third automaker to expand the recall of cars fitted with defective Takata front passenger airbag inflators this week, after Honda and Ford.
Known to explode with excessive force in the event of an impact, after prolonged exposure to high temperatures and humidity, spreading shrapnel towards the occupants, the dangerous parts are found in another 543,000 vehicles, in the United States alone.
The list is long and includes the following models from the Toyota, Scion and Lexus brands:
2008 – 2009 and 2012 Model Year Scion xB
2009 and 2012 Model Year Toyota Corolla
2009 and 2012 Model Year Toyota Corolla Matrix
2007 – 2009 and 2012 Model Year Toyota Yaris
2012 Model Year Toyota 4Runner
2012 Model Year Toyota Sienna
2006 – 2009 and 2012 Model Year Lexus IS250/350
2012 Model Year Lexus IS250C/350C
2008 – 2009 and 2012 Model Year Lexus IS-F
2007 – 2009 and 2012 Model Year Lexus ES350
2012 Model Year Lexus GX460
2012 Model Year Lexus LFA
Owners of the aforementioned models will be notified of the safety campaign by the automotive giant by first class mail, starting next month and, depending on the car, dealers will replace either the front passenger airbag inflator, or the entire airbag assembly, free of charge.
Toyota's latest announcement comes just three months after another 5.8 million vehicles, fitted with the same defective Takata-made parts, were added to the safety campaign, globally.