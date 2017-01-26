Toyota Supra Concept Tipped To Debut In October

The new-age Toyota Supra is very much happening and according to news fresh off the press, the sports car will debut in concept guise at October’s Tokyo Motor Show.
Car and Driver received word from Japanese publication Best Car about the news and claims that the new Supra will take design inspiration from the FT-1 Concept of early 2014. Consequently, it will be a sleek-looking two door with styling far less conservative than the GT86.
As the new Supra is being co-developed with BMW, details about its powertrain are shrouded in secrecy. However, it is speculated that three different engines options will be available, starting off with a 255 hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four and a 340 hp 3.0-liter V6 also aided by a turbocharger. Further down the road, a 2.5-liter hybrid will join the range.
As for the Supra’s BMW-branded twin, the Z5, it is slated for a public debut at September’s Frankfurt Auto Show and will use the marque’s existing turbo’d inline-four and straight-six engines. It will also include a plethora of carbon fiber components pioneered by the i3 and i8.
Beyond the new Supra, Toyota will also debut two other concepts in Tokyo. The first, coined the S-FR II, will be an evolution of the 2015 concept and essentially be a mini version of the GT86. Last but not least will be a sporty GTI-branded version of the Corolla, expected to receive a 250 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.