Toyota To Cease Australian Production On October 3

Toyota has confirmed that it will cease all Australian production on October 3, 2017.
The Japanese marque informed the world of its intention to end Australian manufacturing in early 2014 and follows on from Ford ending local production in October last year. Holden will shut up shop on October 20, bringing an end to the country’s long history of automobile manufacturing.
During the shutdown process, local production of the Aurion will end in August, Camry Hybrid production will be retired in September and Camry petrol models will be culled on October 3.
In a statement, Toyota Australia president Dave Buttner said that the brand is committed to supporting its employees in finding future work.
“Our priority over the remaining months is to continue to support our employees in every way possible so that they are well prepared for the future. We remain extremely proud of our rich manufacturing history which spans over 50 years. Our employees are committed to producing vehicles of the highest quality as we work towards our goal of 'last car = best global car',” he said.
Following the closure of the Australian plant, Toyota will begin importing the eighth-generation Camry from Japan.