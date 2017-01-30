This Map Shows The Most Googled Car Brands By Country

Although Toyota may have officially lost its crown as the world’s biggest automaker by sales, Google search results reveal that it is by far the most searched car brand in the world.
In data collated by Quickco, it is revealed that Toyota was the most searched car brand in no less than 74 countries last year. The Japanese automaker topped the searches in countries including the United States, Australia, China, Greenland and the vast majority of central African countries.
Behind Toyota was BMW where it was the most searched in 51 countries. Unsurprisingly, many of these nations came from Europe and included Germany, Belgium, Poland, Austria, Croatia, Ukraine and Norway.
Coming home in third was Hyundai with the Korean company proving particularly popular in Russia and India. Honda was also popular, especially throughout Indonesia, Canada and Brazil. Other interesting takeaways from the results show that in Sweden, Volvo was the most searched brand while Fiat appropriately took home top honors in Italy.
Despite being the world’s largest automaker, Volkswagen only topped the results in Spain, Romania, Belarus, Estonia, Cape Verde, Andorra and Uruguay.