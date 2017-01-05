Trailer: The Grand Tour Heads To Stuttgart And Tests The Honda NSX

After The Grand Tour's two-part Namibian Special, things are back to routine this week with what promises to be another epic road trip, a performance test and some hilarious stunts.
For the latest episode, the tent has been set up in Stuttgart, Germany and will see Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May driving the Audi R8 V10 Plus, Mercedes-AMG GT S and Porsche 911 Turbo.
Additionally, the trailer below shows that we'll get a performance test of the 2017 Honda NSX at the show's "top-secret" test track in the UK.
In one of the trio's iconic challenges, we will also see Clarkson jumping behind the wheel of a bright yellow MG MGB modified to conquer the toughest off-road conditions. Unsurprisingly, it seems to break down half way through the test. Hammond will also jump behind the wheel of an armor-plated van...before Clarkson and May destroy it with an RPG.