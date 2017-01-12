TRD Puts Its Spin On Toyota's C-HR, 86 Coupe And Others For 2017 Tokyo Auto Show

Toyota's special edition TRD cars are generally-speaking, more capable race or off-road versions of some of their most popular models.
TRD stands for Toyota Racing Development, so whether you're looking at a TRD-tuned Hilux or a C-HR, you can be sure that they've been modified in order to have a sportier road presence.
This year, six different TRD-tuned models will make their way to this year's Tokyo Auto Salon that runs from Friday, January 13 to Sunday, January 15, highlighted by the C-HR "Aggressive" and "Extreme" duo, both of them featuring sporty body kits, custom wheels and plenty of other add-ons that might make you take notice.
C-HR 'AGGRESSIVE STYLE'
The "aggressive" version of the C-HR comes with a custom front bumper, LED daytime running lights, custom rear diffuser, extended side skirts for a track-focused look, and a lip spoiler on the tailgate.
C-HR 'EXTREME STYLE'
The more "extreme" version of the C-HR looks menacing in its own way, boasting black wheel arches, red mud flaps, an imposing front spoiler and a set of 16" alloys as standard.
Other features include sports seat covers, a motion control beam for the suspension system, tire pressure monitoring, start/stop system and door handle protectors.
14R-60 CARBON CONCEPT
This particular build was meant to further evolve the 14R-60 model which had a limited run of 100 units as a Toyota Techno Craft 60th anniversary model last year.
It comes with an extended spoiler lip, while reproducing the shape of the 86 TRD Griffon Concept's front bumper. Weight saving methods were also employed by building the front bumper and fenders out of carbon fiber.
HIACE TRD CONCEPT
The Hiace TRD Concept is simply meant to sit closer to the road and look completely unlike a regular minivan of any sorts. Some of the concept van's parts, such as the front spoiler and mudflaps are said to be under consideration for sale in Japan.
86 TRD RALLY CONCEPT4
This 86 is a rally concept vehicle, built in collaboration with Fumio Tahara, a multiple winner of the Japan Rally Championship. While it's not too much unlike the Griffon Concept from 2013, it is built for a more practical approach to racing.
HILUX REVO TRD AXCR2016
Built with the Asian cross country rally in mind, this extreme version of the Hilux Revo TRD was meant to blast its way through rough terrain, such as dirt roads, muddy roads and even water.