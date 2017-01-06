Trump Now Targets Toyota, Tweets He'll Slap Mexican-Made Corollas With "Border Tax"

Toyota is the latest automaker to be targeted by Donald Trump, with the incoming President threatening it with tariffs on any Mexican-built vehicles it imports into the United States.
Throughout his campaign and after claiming a surprising victory, Trump has been an outspoken critic of automakers producing vehicles in Mexico and bringing them into the United States. Ford has already rescinded its decision to construct a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and General Motors has been urged to do the same.
On his personal Twitter account, the President-elect wrote: “Toyota Motor said [sic] will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Built plant in U.S. or pay big border tax”. For the record, Toyota broke ground on its Mexican factory for the Corolla back in November and it's located in Guanajuato, not Baja.
Although Trump hasn’t said what kind of tax he could enforce on automakers bringing cars from Mexico to the U.S., he has asserted that he will scrap the NAFTA trade agreement in an effort to ensure carmakers keep their production in the U.S.
Speaking in Japan, Toyota president Akio Toyoda commented on Trump's threat: “We will consider our option as we see what policies the incoming president adopts. Toyota looks forward to collaborating with the Trump Administration to serve in the best interests of consumers and the automotive industry.”
