Twin Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Almost Crashes Racing Jeep

The owner of a twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan narrowly avoided a hugely embarrassing moment after nearly crashing at the drag strip.
Although details about this particular Huracan build are minimal, we know that the car resides in the United Arab Emirates and that it is producing approximately 900 hp. Prior to this near miss, its best quarter mile time was 9.0 seconds at 243 km/h (150 mph).
In the clip below, filmed on the drag strip near the Yas Marina Circuit, the hugely powerful Huracan spins its wheels immediately off the line, despite its all-wheel drive system and the sticky surface. This lack of traction immediately unsettles the rear of the Huracan and it slowly begins to slide.
Despite this, the driver keeps the throttle pinned through to second gear before the car violently fishtails to the right, slides across the drag strip and narrowly avoids crashing into the unforgiving concrete barriers.
Not really how the driver would have liked to send out 2016 then.