Two 2018 Mercedes A-Class Prototypes Are Better Than One

Even though these two W177 Mercedes-Benz A-Class models aren't wearing any less camouflage than before, trying to figure out what the car will ultimately look like never gets old.
Plus, in this video we get to see the two prototypes come to a stop next to a second-generation W210 E-Class Wagon, which, as a fairly large family car, helps us get a better idea regarding the W177 A-Class' dimensions.
In contrast to that W210 E-Class Wagon, the all-new A-Class is more aggressively-styled, with a wide stance and a sloped roof. Moreover, notice how the shoulder line seems a little bit more curvy than on the current model.
We already know that the W177 will use an upgraded version of the platform utilized by the current W169 generation model, which might have already allowed Mercedes engineers to make the new car not only a little more spacious, but also lighter.
Many reviewers have spoken out against the current model's poor levels of practicality, while some even took notice of its less than perfect build quality inside - not quite as impressive as the Audi A3. So hopefully, the new car changes all of that too.