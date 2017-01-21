Two New Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons Collide With Each Other In China

An incident involving two Mercedes-Benz G500 models took place in the city of Chongqing in China, where one of the drivers was performing a test drive.
According to Carnewschina, the driver of a new 2017 white G500 got onto the pavement and drove into a pole, followed by the black G500 which for some reason ended up hitting the white one.
Apparently, the driver of the white G-Class was test-driving it, while the driver of the black G-Class had purchased his SUV just a week before, from the same dealership.
You can see the two drivers talking in one of the images, which also shows the light damage sustained by the spare wheel cover of the white G500.
In the end, the black G500 ended up with a damaged bonnet and bumper, and so did the white one, except that pole was a bit more unforgiving with its bumper.