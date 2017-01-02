Uber Driver Saves 16-Year-Old From Child Sex Trafficking

An Uber driver has been credited with saving a 16-year-old girl from child sex trafficking in Sacramento, California.
On Monday last week, Keith Avila picked up three females and drove them to a Holiday Inn. During the ride, Avila overheard the two women discussing delivering the young teenager to “John” in exchange for money. He thought the girls looked to be around 12 years old.
According to the Washington Post, Avila immediately called police after dropping the trio off at the Holiday Inn and began live streaming on Facebook describing the situation.
Speaking with local reporters, Avila said “The worst thing I thought would happen when driving Uber is that I would be getting drunk passengers and I would have to handle them. All my life, I thought about people throwing up in the car as the worst scenario."
Once police arrived, they arrested Maria Westley, 31, and Destiny Pettway, 25, and then discovered, the girls who was not 12, but 16 years, with 20-year-old Disney Vang in a hotel room.
Pettaway and Westley were immediately charged with pimping and pandering while Vang was arrested on suspicions of sexual activity with a minor.
Meanwhile the 16-year-old was found to be a runaway and police are attempting to locate her parents or guardians.
Opening screenshot credits Keith Avila@Facebook video