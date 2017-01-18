Uncovering The 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible On Photoshop

Ford dropped the curtains on the facelifted Mustang coupe on Tuesday, but the Michigan-based automotive giant still has to perform the same updates to the convertible model of its pony car.
It's not hard to imagine what it's going to look like - the revised coupe without a top, but if you're still having trouble, this quick render from X-Tomi has you covered (or is that, uncovered?).
The rendering shows the popular pony car in its range-topping form, the GT, which employs a 5.0-liter V8 engine that can now be paired to a new 10-speed automatic transmission, in addition to the upgraded stick shift. In this form, the Mustang promises quicker gearshifts than the current six-speed automatic, and improved fuel consumption.
Besides messing with its exterior design, adding an optional digital cluster in the cabin, and making the 10-speed gearbox a reality, Ford also dropped the 3.7-liter V6 from the lineup, an engine that wasn’t available for order on the other side of the Atlantic.
Ford's refreshed Mustang will hit dealers across North America this fall, with prices to be announced closer to that date. However, the new entry-level EcoBoost Fastback is believed to be priced similarly to the outgoing model, meaning just above the $26,000 mark, while the GT Convertible will probably go for more than $42,000.