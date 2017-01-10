Updated 2018 Jaguar F-Type Revealed, Gains New 400 Sport Launch Edition

Jaguar has revealed the new F-Type which now gains more technology, new variants and slight design tweaks.
You would expect the British brand to mess too much with the successful shape of the F-Type and you would be right; the new model only gets modestly changed model-specific bumpers which aim to freshen up its presence and new full LED headlights.
The cabin on the other hand received more new stuff, with the highlight being the adoption of the company’s latest Touch Pro infotainment system as standard, featuring a high-resolution display, faster responses, real-time traffic info and more.
Jaguar has also included the new ReRun app with the car, which was co-developed with GoPro and combines the video from an action camera of the brand with key performance data real-time, including speed, throttle position, gear selection, braking force and g force. The cabin is also hosting a pair of new, lightweight slimline seats, new chrome and aluminum trims and revised interior color schemes, including a Sierra Tan leather option.
To mark the launch of the updated F-Type, Jaguar will also offer a new 400 Sport edition which will be available for one model year only. This new addition is powered by a 394hp (400PS) version of the supercharged 3.0-litre V6 and comes with an upgraded chassis setup which includes the Super Performance brakes, Configurable Dynamics system and a set of dark satin grey 20-inch alloy wheels.
Another new addition to the range is the R-Dynamic version, which is available with both the 335hp and 375hp version of the supercharged V6. Jaguar also took the opportunity and added a suite of driver-assist systems, including a semi-automated park-assist function.
The rest of the range remains as is, meaning all V6 models can be had with either rear-drive or all-wheel drive, with manual models offered only in conjunction with the rear-drive option. V8-equipped versions are only all-wheel drive now, with the top of the range remaining the 567hp (575PS) SVR model.