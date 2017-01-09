US-Bound 2018 VW Tiguan Grows In Size, Becomes A Seven-Seater

VW has finally brought the Tiguan over this side of the Atlantic, but unlike Europe, the German SUV will be available only with the longest of the available wheelbase lengths.
That means that the new 2018 VW Tiguan can be optionally fitted with a third row of seats, courtesy of a 10.7-inch (215mm) longer body and 4.4-inch (110mm) longer wheelbase that the normal Tiguan in Europe.
With the Tiguan, VW is adding the second SUV based on the MQB platform in its US range, following the introduction of the Atlas. Power comes by a turbocharged 184hp 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine with 221lb-ft of torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Front-wheel drive is standard, with the 4Motion all-wheel drive being an option. The latter also offers four different driving modes, depending on the surface you drive on. Combine this with a 26-degree approach angle and the new Tiguan might prove to be a decent off roader too.
“The new Tiguan demonstrates how we plan to give American customers the usability and versatility they demand without sacrificing style or Volkswagen’s trademark driving dynamics,“ said Hinrich J. Woebcken, CEO of Volkswagen North America. “Every detail of the Tiguan has been thoughtfully engineered for our U.S. customers to maximize space and convenience, while retaining its performance, agility, and value.”
VW has also given the 2018 Tiguan a wide range of driver-assisting technologies, including a standard rearview camera and available adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection and more.
The European market will also get the longer Tiguan, where it will be marketed as the Allspace version, fitted with the petrol and diesel powertrains available there.