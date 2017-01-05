US-Spec 2018 Volvo V90 Estate To Debut In Detroit

The Volvo V90 will finally make its first appearance on US soil at the upcoming Detroit Motor Show as a MY2018, with the market launch scheduled for later this year.
The US-spec version of Volvo’s big wagon builds on over 60 years of heritage that started with the Duett model.
After revealing the V90 Cross Country at the last LA Motor Show, Volvo is now bringing the standard V90 to the US, marking the first time the entire 90 series is shown together in its entirety in North America, with models like the XC90 SUV, the S90 sedan and the V90 Cross Country standing next to it.
“The V90 is a fantastic vehicle for the true wagon enthusiast,” said Lex Kerssemakers, President and CEO of Volvo Car USA. “As we now introduce the most luxurious wagon ever, we choose to do so giving our customers a range of personalized customer order production alternatives like the Volvo online concierge and Overseas Delivery. This way we provide the fullest range of options to wagon lovers.”
Customers in the US will be offered two powertrain options, the T5 FWD which is powered by a 250hp 2.0-litre turbo petrol and the T6 AWD which uses a 315hp 2.0-litre turbocharged and supercharged petrol unit. Both of them are coupled to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Volvo also says that it will offer the US-spec V90 exclusively as custom order vehicles via their own Online Concierge service or Overseas Delivery, in order provide a full range of options and personalization, starting with either the Inscription or the R-Design trim level.
Volvo’s Concierge service lets customers pick their vehicle’s features online, with the guidance of a Volvo representative. Then the customer’s vehicle will be delivered to their local Volvo dealer to complete the purchase. The Overseas Delivery service on the other hand includes customers picking their preferred spec with their Volvo retailer and then receiving two airplane tickets and hotel accommodation to pick up their car from Volvo’s factory in Torslanda, Sweden.
The new 2018 US-Spec Volvo V90 will debut at the Detroit Motor Show, with the first customer car expected to be delivered in this summer.