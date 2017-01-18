Ute Driver Runs Red Light, Hits Two Other Cars Down Under

The biggest issue with running a red light is that you're actually going through the intersection, making it even harder for yourself and other cars to avoid potential impacts.
Here's a good example of that, as the driver of the white Ute slammed almost head on into that blue SUV, forcing a collision with that black hatchback as well.
The SUV, looking like an old Nissan X-Trail, of course got the brunt of the impact, which to be fair wasn't exactly head-on, but more like a small overlap impact - which is often the most dangerous type of crash, for either the driver or the passenger.
It seems that the driver of the white Ute took responsibility for the crash, based on the video's description, which also points to everyone involved being OK, despite walking away with a few bruises.
Still, we find it rather curious why the driver of the Ute didn't at least try to brake, it's not as if he couldn't see straight ahead, right?