UX Concept Is Lexus' Vision For A Luxury Small SUV

Following its world premiere in Paris last fall, Lexus' new UX Concept crossed the Atlantic to visit the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, where it breathes the same air as the all-new LS sedan, and the LC performance coupe,
The Lexus UX is believed to convey the brand's vision for a smaller SUV, though, don't expect to see those rear-hinged doors at the back on a production model. The sharp-angled prototype was created by the firm's ED2 design center in Southern France with the goal of appealing to young urbanites all over the world.
While no details were offered, the UX is likely based on the Toyota C-HR that utilizes the new Prius TNGA modular platform. The carmaker recently filed to trademark the UX200, UX250 and UX250h names with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which suggests the use of a 2.0-liter turbo, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a hybrid gasoline-electric unit.