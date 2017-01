Valtteri Bottas Replaces Nico Rosberg At Mercedes For 2017

PHOTO GALLERY

Valtteri Bottas is now officially a Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver , joining Lewis Hamilton in a bid to defend the team's Constructor's title.The 27-year old Finnish driver, has spent his past four F1 seasons with Williams , making 77 starts and finishing on the podium a total of nine times.said Toto Wolff, before adding that Bottas is sure to be a great fit for the team.The former Williams driver said that he's very excited and thatThis new opportunity will involve having to figure out how best to exploit this year's aerodynamic regulations, which are expected to reset the entire field and give fans some uncertainty regarding the team that will eventually emerge on top.continued Wolff.Aside from Bottas joining Mercedes, today's major F1 announcements also include Pascal Wehrlein signing with Sauber , Felipe Massa returning to Williams and Nico Rosberg accepting an ambassadorial role with Mercedes.