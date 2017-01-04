Vans And Buses Hit The Nurburgring For Our Amusement

Over the years, the Nurburgring has become a Mecca for petrol heads all over the world. The ultimate goal is to drive their rides as quickly as possible through the countless straights and turns.
From the hottest modern supercars to highly modified classics with enough horses at their disposal, the (in)famous German track has seen them all. It also has had its fair share of crashes, some tragic, and some quite spectacular.
However, it seems that you don't necessarily have to own a fast sports car to enjoy the Nurburgring. Actually, it doesn’t even have to be a car at all, as besides the bikes that are occasionally unleashed on the 'Ring, vans and even large buses enter the track.
But instead of spoiling the 6-minute long footage, we'd better let you take a look at it, as you might get an idea of bringing your motor home through a 21 km (13 miles) trial of asphalt and speed for the ultimate experience.