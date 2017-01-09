VLF Automotive's X-Series Is One Of The Ugliest Vehicles In Detroit

What is that X Series from VLF Automotive? Is it a legitimate vehicle? Who laid eyes on it and decided that more people should see it too?
I admit that I have no idea what the VLF Automotive X-Series is. I did a brief research to find out more information online but there is nothing out there yet. Contrary to every rule of reporting and at least until our man Zac gathers some information from the show floor, I decided that it doesn’t matter, because it looks like a poorly done replica of a Hummer with an ugly face in a yucky color.
VLF Automotive is known so far for models like the Destino, a Fisker Karma that ditched the eco-friendly hybrid powertrain for a supercharged 638hp 6.2-litre V8, giving the beautiful four-door a power source that matches its looks.
They’ve also shown the Force 1, an impressive re-bodied version of the Dodge Viper which uses a modified version of the 8.4-litre V10 to produce 745hp. It needs 3.0 seconds flat to reach 60mph from a standstill, while the top speed is a claimed 218mph (350km/h).
And here lies the question: what is the X-Series doing among this company, with its cheap-looking stickers, awkward shape and that unbearable front end? Whoever has more info on this creation, please leave a comment below and I’ll respond as soon as my vision returns.