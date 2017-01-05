A Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake Is A Long Shot

There have been some voices within Volkswagen hinting towards a possible shooting brake version of the upcoming Arteon, but how would such a model actually look like?
This is TheophilusChin's interpretation. His latest rendering basically takes the upcoming four-door coupe and fuses it with some elements from the Passat Estate, while adding a slightly sloping roofline and a clean tailgate along with larger rims and aluminum inserts.
An Arteon Shooting Brake might not come to pass after all, but the production four-door coupe will make its official debut in a couple of months, during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, serving as a replacement for the CC.
It is based on the MQB architecture that is used as a basis in a wide number of new vehicles made under the Volkswagen umbrella, including the latest Euro-spec Passat, and is expected to be offered with a range of turbocharged petrol and diesel units.