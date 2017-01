Volvo Celebrates 20 Years Of AWD Technology [w/Video]

PHOTO GALLERY

Volvo is celebrating 20 years of building cars equipped with mechanical All-Wheel Drive by sending some of its most capable models out on a frozen lake in Sweden.The Swedish automaker is actually running winter test drives, meant to showcase their mechanical and new electric AWD solutions for models such as the XC90, V90 Cross Country and the V40 Cross Country.said R&D boss Henrik Green.Of course, the reasons for seeking further advancements in AWD technology are quite clear. Cars can always be more economic, more stable, have better traction and handle better on slippery surfaces.added Green.The Swedish brand's "Active On Demand" AWD technology makes sure that all four wheels are permanently engaged to allow for instant distribution of torque to the rear wheels when needed. The automaker's modern-day mechanical AWD system is modular in its design and is currently being used on all Volvo models Volvo's All-Wheel Drive versions currently account for over 50% of new 90 Series model orders, whereas across the entire range, the number is over 40%.