Volvo Trademarking Spree Hints At Numerous Electric Models

Volvo has filed a plethora of European trademark applications that suggest the Swedish automaker is planning a selection of new models and versions of existing cars.
First picked up by Swede Speed, the applications reveal that the names P5, P6, P8, P9 and P10 were all filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office on December 19, 2016. For the trademarks to be approved, Volvo has to wait until the end of the opposition period on March 22, 2017.
Each of the applications are for “vehicles and conveyances; Electric vehicles,” leading to speculation that the automaker could use these badges for its future range of electric vehicles, most likely as an add on to existing model names e.g. XC90 P5, for example.
Back in April 2016, Volvo chief executive Håkan Samuelsson explained that the marque intends to sell up to one million electric-assisted vehicles by 2025 and will release its first all-electric vehicle in 2019. Unlike some other premium carmakers, Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) and Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platforms both support hybrid and fully-electric technologies, providing Volvo with the perfect basis to produce a slew of electric models.
Considering the increased interest in electric vehicles from rival companies like Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz, Volvo may fully detail its EV plans in the coming months. Stay tuned.