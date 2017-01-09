VW Arteon Coming Stateside Next Year To Replace The CC

Teased a few times ahead of its public reveal in Geneva this March, the new Volkswagen Arteon will also hit the US market, in 2018.
Speaking on the sidelines of the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, Volkswagen brand chief, Herbert Diess, revealed plans of bringing the sleek-looking four-door coupe to North America, where it will finally replace the aging CC, VWVortex writes.
Details on the US-spec Arteon have yet to be released, but it will slot in the company's lineup right above the Passat, sharing most of its nuts and bolts with the European model, and be priced accordingly. If the CC replacement is successful enough, then Volkswagen may consider adding a Shooting Brake version as well.
Joining its likes on the North American market in 2018 will also be the facelifted Golf, which was already shown Europe, while in 2019, Herbert Diess revealed plans for the introduction of two more SUVs, coming to complete the brand's family, alongside the Atlas and Tiguan LWB. Not much is known about these two vehicles, but apparently one of them is believed to be the new Touareg.
#VW of America will launch two new models a year through 2020 to meet needs of the American buyer #VWNAIAS— Volkswagen USA News (@VWnews) January 9, 2017