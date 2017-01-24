VW Electric Models To Feature Next-Gen 5G Mobile Connectivity

Volkswagen is planning on adding next-generation 5G mobile connectivity and cellular vehicle communication standards on their entire I.D. electric car line up.
The first model of this lineup is set to launch in 2020, and will be based on the I.D. concept unveiled during last year's Paris Auto Show, which means it will be a compact-sized hatchback.
"All future solutions for individual mobility rely on the ability to handle large amounts of data inside and outside the car," said VW's head of electronics development, Volkmar Tanneberger. "5G is the key enabling technology to accommodate big data, enhance the user experience and transform the transportation system as a whole."
Tanneberger was speaking during a Qualcomm keynote presentation, where the US tech supplier revealed plans regarding trail deployments of 5G mobile communication standards starting this year, as reported by Autonews.
"5G will have an impact similar to the introduction of electricity or the automobile," said Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf. "In 2035 when 5G's full economic benefit should be realized across the globe, a broad range of industries from retail to education, transportation to entertainment, and everything in between could produce up to $12 trillion worth of goods and services enabled by 5G."
Still, for the more immediate future, Tanneberger confirmed that VW will soon come out with a new online connectivity unit boasting the Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 Modem, enabling mobile communications using 4G LTE with download speeds of up to 600 mb/s.
Note: VW ID Concept pictured