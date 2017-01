VW Electric Models To Feature Next-Gen 5G Mobile Connectivity

PHOTO GALLERY

Volkswagen is planning on adding next-generation 5G mobile connectivity and cellular vehicle communication standards on their entire I.D. electric car line up The first model of this lineup is set to launch in 2020, and will be based on the I.D. concept unveiled during last year's Paris Auto Show, which means it will be a compact-sized hatchback.said VW's head of electronics development, Volkmar Tanneberger.Tanneberger was speaking during a Qualcomm keynote presentation, where the US tech supplier revealed plans regarding trail deployments of 5G mobile communication standards starting this year, as reported bysaid Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf.Still, for the more immediate future, Tanneberger confirmed that VW will soon come out with a new online connectivity unit boasting the Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 Modem, enabling mobile communications using 4G LTE with download speeds of up to 600 mb/s.