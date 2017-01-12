VW Electric SUV Concept Coming To Shanghai Show To Preview Production Model

After the cheating emissions scandal hampered its global efforts to push diesel models, VW decided to play the EV card, and one of the vehicles that will come out of this strategy is a zero-emission SUV.
The battery-powered model will be previewed by a study in late April, at the Shanghai Auto Show, and its production version is expected after 2020, as the brand's second EV to ride on the MEB modular architecture, as AutoNews reports.
Speaking with the publication at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the Volkswagen head of design, Klaus Bischoff, states that the SUV's fate has been already decided, but he refused to give word on whether this will be a compact or a midsize model.
In the meantime, the automaker is focusing on an entirely new electric concept, the I.D. Buzz, which is celebrating its premiere in Motor City. It follows the BUDD-e concept from 2015 and comes with a futuristic design, an 111 kWh battery, and two electric motors that push it from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 5 seconds.
By presenting the study in Detroit, Volkswagen's ultimate goal is that of generating enough interest to put it into series production, according to Bischoff.
VW T-Prime GTE Concept pictured