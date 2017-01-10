VW Group Defies Dieselgate With 10.3 Million Sales Last Year

With 10.3 million vehicles delivered worldwide in 2016, the Volkswagen Group recorded a 3.8 percent increase in sales compared to the year before.
Most of the cars, over 4.3 million, were delivered in the Asia-Pacific region, with China accounting for almost 4 million. In Europe, the Group sold 4.2 million vehicles, with 1.3 million coming from its home market of Germany.
On the other side of the Atlantic, in North America, the automaker posted a 0.8 percent increase at 939,100 vehicles, out of which, more than half found new owners in the United States. South America accounted for 421,300 sales, an almost 25 percent drop, while the biggest local market, Brazil, was responsible for shifting more than a quarter million cars.
Out of the impressive 10.3 million deliveries, Volkswagen Passenger Cars sold nearly 6 million globally, followed by Audi and Skoda, with 1.8 and 1.1 million, respectively. Seat managed to move 410,000 cars from January to December, and Porsche delivered almost 240,000 units.
An 11.4 percent increase came from the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which sold almost half a million cars, while MAN and Scania totaled almost 200,000 combined sales.
"2016 was a very challenging year for us. We made strides in resolving and overcoming the diesel crisis and at the same time initiated a fundamental change process with ‘Together – Strategy 2025' to get Volkswagen ready for the future of mobility. Nonetheless, we managed to stabilize operating business in difficult conditions: the fact that we handed over more than 10 million vehicles to customers last year bolsters the Group and its brands as we head for the future", commented VW Group's CEO, Matthias Muller.