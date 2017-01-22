VW Introduces New Smart-Looking Crafter In The UK, Starts From £23,920

Volkswagen's commercial division has opened the order books for the new Crafter, in the United Kingdom.
Launched in three basic models that are available in numerous configurations, the full-sized van has a starting price of £23,920 ($29,405) for the appropriately named Startline, which comes with features such as driver alert system, automatic post-collision braking, cross-wind assist, audio system with Bluetooth, and 180-degree opening rear doors.
The mid-range Trendline can be had from £25,270 ($31,065) and adds grab handles on rear entry pillars, wooden floor in load area, 27-degree opening rear doors, DAB+, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control with speed limiter, front assist with emergency braking, and electrically operated and heated side mirrors.
Finally, the top-of-the-line Highline is almost £4,000 ($4,917) more expensive over the previous version, at £29,220 ($35,921), and for the money, Volkswagen throws in a heated windscreen, adaptive cruise control, passenger airbag, parking sensors on both ends, front fog lights with cornering function, and comfort-plus driver's seat.
Optionally, buyers can also spec the new Crafter with a wide range of features that include trailer assist, park assist, rear traffic alert, side protection, and others.
All models are powered by a new 2.0-liter TDI diesel engine, available with four power outputs: 102 PS (101 HP), 122 PS (120 HP), 140 PS (138 HP) and 177 PS (175 HP). Customers can also choose between FWD, RWD and AWD, and a manual or an automatic transmission. However, only FWD manual panel vans are available to order as of now, with the rest following later this year.
The new VW Crafter will debut at the CV Show this April, in UK, and deliveries will begin one month later.