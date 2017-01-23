VW Opens Order Books For New 2017 Golf GTE & GTD In Europe

With the whole range fresh off a facelift, the 2017 VW Golf is now available to order in the sporty GTE and GTD versions as well.
Both of them are considered as the Golf GTI’s alternatives, with the GTE using a plug-in hybrid powertrain and the GTD a diesel engine.
The new VW Golf GTE now features design features like a set of winglets on the front bumper and lots of blue details which are meant to show off its plug-in hybrid heart.
Under the bonnet lives a 1.4-litre TSI petrol with 147hp and a 100hp electric motor while a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox, specifically developed for hybrid models, has the task of sending the power to the front wheels. VW says that the new Golf GTE can cover up to 50km (31 miles) in all-electric mode, with the model’s total range being around 880km (546 miles).
The VW Golf GTD, which is also available in Variant form, continues using a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine with 181hp with 380Nm (280lb-ft) of peak torque. This allows it to accelerate from zero to 62mph (0-100km/h) in 7.4 seconds, when equipped with the optional dual-clutch transmission.
Both models benefit from the updates applied to the rest of the range, meaning model-specific LED headlights, new infotainment systems and an upgraded range of driver assistance systems, including City Emergency Braking function with new Pedestrian Monitoring and the Traffic Jam Assist function.