VW R-Line Packages Give New Golf The Sizzle Without The Steak

Dig the look of the Volkswagen Golf R, but can't quite justify the price of admission? VW has you covered with its R-Line packages.
Now released for the recently updated Golf hatch and Golf Variant (a.k.a. SportWagen) estate, the R-Line appearance packs get you most of the performance model's style without the substance.
The basic option is the R-Line exterior package, which includes new bumpers, side sills, rear spoiler, and special badges – all of which give the new Golf a sportier look.
Those looking for a bit more, however, can spring for the full R-Line package, which includes the aforementioned aero kit, plus fresh wheels and interior upgrades. It comes with sport seats (upholstered either in a sporty fabric or perforated leather), a chunkier steering wheel, stainless-steel pedals, black headliner, and enhanced trim.
It'll even display an R-Line logo on the infotainment screen on startup. Plus there are four wheel options to choose from in 17- and 18-inch diameters. European pricing starts at €1,105 for the exterior package and €1,800 for the full monte, and perhaps best of all, you can get it with whatever engine option you want.