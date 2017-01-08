VW's I.D. Buzz Concept Is Another Electric Microbus For The Future

Volkswagen has introduced the second model in its future range of electric vehicles with the I.D. Buzz Concept.
Celebrating its global premiere at the Detroit Auto Show 2017, the I.D. Buzz Concept has been designed as an all-wheel drive Microbus for the future and incorporates a number of advanced technologies. It follows on from the BUDD-e concept of last year.
Beneath the skin, the Buzz utilizes a large 111 kWh battery that is complemented with one electric motor at the front axle and one at the rear to deliver a total of 369 hp. Volkswagen says the concept can accelerate from 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in a brisk 5 seconds and can travel 270 miles on a predicted U.S. driving cycle.
Perhaps the most important headline of the powertrain is that the battery can be charged to 80 per cent of its capacity in less than 30 minutes with a charging rate of 150 kW. As the concept is underpinned by VW’s MEB platform, the company says a future production variant could easily be equipped with a rear-wheel drive setup delivering 268 hp and drawing power from a smaller 83 kWh battery.
As with the first I.D. concept introduced at the Paris Auto Show last year, the I.D. Buzz Concept offers autonomous driving functions. As a matter of fact, VW says it is the world’s first fully autonomous multi-purpose vehicle. At the simple press of a button, the vehicle’s steering wheel retracts into the instrument panel and the Buzz drives itself thanks to laser sensors, ultrasonic sensors, radar sensors, side view cameras and a front camera. VW says the vehicle’s self-driving abilities could make their way into production in 2025.
Although the overall shape of the I.D. Buzz Concept is quite familiar with the BUDD-e Concept, it does adopt some key new elements. Most notably, the front fascia has been overhauled to better reflect the styling language VW’s future range of I.D. production models will adopt. That includes the intriguing LED headlights, integrated bumpers and wrap-around LED taillights.
In the cabin, the concept makes full use of the bus’s autonomous abilities with front seats that can swivel around, rear seats that can recline and a large central workbench.