Want A Genesis G80? All You Have To Do Is Get Named NFL Pro Bowl MVP

If you're interested in putting a new 2017 Genesis G80 in your driveway, you can pick one up at your local dealership starting at $41,400. But Hyundai's recently launched luxury brand is giving two away for free. All you'll need to do to is play in the NFL Pro Bowl... and get named the most valuable player on the field.
As “the official luxury vehicle of the National Football League,” the Korean automaker will be sweetening the deal for the top ballers by awarding one G80 each to both the offensive and defensive MVPs at today's all-star game.
The exhibition match pits the best players in the league against each other towards the end of each season... after the conference championships, but before the Super Bowl. Though the game has historically been played in Hawaii (at the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu), this year marks the first in a five-year deal that will see it held at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
If you didn't get your invitation to play, though, there'll always be next year. Hyundai signed a sponsorship deal with the NFL last year. The carmaker is also sponsors several individual teams, including the LA Rams, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans.
The Genesis brand is relatively new to the MVP-award deal – a place often taken in both the NFL and MLB by Chevrolet, and in the NHL by Honda. Here's hoping the new G80 packs at least as much “technology and stuff” as the Chevy Colorado typically taken home by America's top athletes.