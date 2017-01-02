Watch The Bentley Bentayga Accelerate Like A Supercar

Ten years ago, the thought of an SUV that could accelerate to 100 km/h in 4 seconds, reach a top speed of over 300 km/h all while carrying its passenger in extreme luxury would seem absolutely absurd. However, with the Bentley Bentayga, that formula has become a reality.
Unveiled in the latter half of 2015, the Bentayga is not only the fastest SUV on the planet, but also the most opulent and most expensive. Just how quick is the Bentayga off the line? Well, ludicrously quick.
This onboard video perfectly highlights just how rapid the Bentayga is with it launching from a standstill so ferociously you could be mistaken for thinking the video is filmed inside a Ferrari or Lamborghini.
Additionally, the clip shows the British SUV accelerating from 120 km/h (74 mph) to 199 km/h (123 mph) in less than 10 seconds, a seriously impressive feat for a vehicle that weighs 2,440 kg (5,379 lbs).