Watch The BMW M550i xDrive Blast From 0 To 250KPH / 155MPH

Say what you will about the G30 BMW 5-Series and its design, but there’s no denying the impressiveness of one particular variant; the M550i xDrive.
A new addition to the range, the M550i blurs the line between run-of-the-mill 5-Series models and the yet-to-be-released, G30 M5, being brutally quick in a straight line. As a matter of fact, it can beat an F10 M5 rather handily in a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint, requiring just 4.0 seconds to reach the mark compared to the 4.3 seconds of the current M5.
Making this possible is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine delivering 465 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque all of which is transferred to both axles through an xDrive all-wheel drive system.
In a rolling drag race beyond 100 km/h (62mph), it is hard to imagine the M550i xDrive outsprinting an M5. Nevertheless, the video below shows that the M550i continues to pull hard at speeds well beyond 200 km/h (124 mph), making us all the more excited about the G30 M5 with its expected 600 hp figure and inevitably bonkers performance figures.