Watch A Lamborghini Veneno Dance Around A Rain Soaked Track

There are just four units of the Lamborghini Veneno coupe on earth and the three customer cars all sold for in excess of $4 million, easily making the model the most expensive new Lambo coupe ever (the Veneno Roadster had an even higher price tag).
Despite its rarity and extraordinary value, the lucky few owners aren’t scared of driving the marque’s wildest ever creation, even if that means piloting the near-priceless automobile on a race soaked Vallelunga circuit just outside Roma.
That is exactly what happened last week when a Veneno owner braved the horrendous conditions to unleash the Veneno’s roaring, 740 hp 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine at the track.
Defying the ever-present danger of crashing into a barrier, the driver wasn’t afraid to kick out the Veneno’s tail around the circuit, dancing out of the corners and under heavy braking.
Looking like a spaceship flying through the sky on the grey circuit, we can’t imagine many more exciting ways to enjoy such an animal!