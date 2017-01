Watch A Lamborghini Veneno Dance Around A Rain Soaked Track

VIDEO

There are just four units of the Lamborghini Veneno coupe on earth and the three customer cars all sold for in excess of $4 million, easily making the model the most expensive new Lambo coupe ever (the Veneno Roadster had an even higher price tag).Despite its rarity and extraordinary value , the lucky few owners aren’t scared of driving the marque’s wildest ever creation, even if that means piloting the near-priceless automobile on a race soaked Vallelunga circuit just outside Roma.That is exactly what happened last week when a Veneno owner braved the horrendous conditions to unleash the Veneno’s roaring, 740 hp 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine at the track.Defying the ever-present danger of crashing into a barrier, the driver wasn’t afraid to kick out the Veneno’s tail around the circuit, dancing out of the corners and under heavy braking.Looking like a spaceship flying through the sky on the grey circuit, we can’t imagine many more exciting ways to enjoy such an animal!