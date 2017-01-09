Watch The Live Reveal Of Nissan’s New Rogue Sport & Vmotion 2.0 Concept In Detroit

Nissan’s press conference in Detroit is about to go live, with the automaker ready to debut the Rogue Sport and a new four-door concept.
After reports of Nissan wanting to bring its widely popular Qashqai into the States, the Rogue Sport was revealed yesterday as part of the successful Rogue lineup.
Nissan’s new SUV will be offered with a single powertrain option -a 2.0-litre petrol with 140hp, paired to a CVT transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, with the all-wheel drive being an option.
The company says that they have altered the suspension settings for the needs of the American market, with the new Rogue Sport to be produced in Japan, instead of UK where the European Qashqai is being made.
Nissan is also going to surprise us with a new four-door sedan concept that’s going to show us the next design steps the company is willing to make. The new concept is also likely to host the brand’s autonomous systems.
The press conference is set to begin at 11.30 EST or 17:30AM CET if you live in Europe.