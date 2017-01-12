Watch Nissan GT-R & Honda NSX Dishonored By The Cheapest McLaren

If you need more proof of just how good McLaren's “entry-level” 540C is, then watch this video.
When the straight-line performance topic comes up, it’s hard not to mention the merits of a good all-wheel drive system, especially if this is combined with tons of power that runs through a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
The Nissan GT-R is, perhaps, the first one that set the trend, and its latest iteration brings 562hp from its twin-turbo V6 engine, a figure that’s more than enough to get you in trouble with the law at the blink of an eye.
The Honda (Acura in North America) NSX, on the other hand, uses one of the most advanced hybrid powertrains in the market, mixing also a twin-turbo V6 with no less than three electric motors for a total of 573hp.
The McLaren 540C is the weakest of the three here, offering "just" 533hp, which then have to go through only the rear axle, giving it a traction disadvantage compared to the other two. The Macca’s secret weapon, though, lies in its carbon-tub chassis which makes it miles lighter than its two competitors.
More specifically, the 540C is 412kg (908 lbs) lighter than the Honda NSX and 439kg (967 lbs) lighter than the Nissan GT-R. Combine this with a very clever launch control and watch these fat Japanese missiles getting taught a valuable lesson on a straight line.
Auto Express brought the three together in their video linked below.