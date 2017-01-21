Watch An RC Car Going 100MPH In Slow Motion

The only thing better than watching a 100 mph (160km/h) RC car in action, is watching it at a 4K resolution in slow motion.
The Traxxas X0-1 might be a remote control car, but seen as how it can crack 100 mph (160 km/h), you can hardly call it a toy. It's also got four wheel drive and an integrated speed, rpm and voltage telemetry system.
It currently retails for about $900, which is a lot of money for an RC car, but then again, how many "toys" do you know that could literally keep up with real-world automobiles in a straight line.
Now, thanks to the Slow Mo Guys, we get to see the X0-1 in action; though not just any type of action - we're talking some gorgeous shots in slow motion that show the car pass through flames, through flour, and even collide head on with another RC car.
According to the video's description, the footage was filmed in 4K at 1,000 fps and if you're into that sort of thing, you'll probably appreciate the visuals more than the outright performance of the X0-1.