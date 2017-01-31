Watch Unveiling Of New Seat Ibiza Live Here At 7PM CET / 1PM EST

Before touching the ground at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March, the new generation Seat Ibiza will be unveiled via social media today.
Broadcasted live from Barcelona, Spain, the company will stream the event at 6:00 pm GMT / 7:00 pm CET / 1:00 pm EST, so make sure you come back to catch a the first official glimpse of the all-new supermini.
Set to challenge the likes of the Ford Fiesta, Renault Clio, Opel/Vauxhall Corsa, Volkswagen Polo, and others in the B-segment, the upcoming Seat Ibiza was unofficially previewed yesterday evening through a set of photos, revealing an evolutionary design inspired by its larger sibling, the Leon, and an entirely new cabin layout, with new tech.
Details about its engine lineup remain scarce for now, but there's a good chance that the new Ibiza will make use of the VW Group's smaller three- and four-cylinder petrol and diesel units. Underpinning it is the smallest interpretation of the MQB platform, which will also be shared with a new small crossover that will be known as the Arona.