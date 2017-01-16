We Can Almost Imagine John Lennon's 1956 Austin Princess Going For A Small Fortune

Purchased by John Lennon 15 years after it was used as a hearse, this 1956 Austin Princess is getting ready to hit the auction block.
Listed by BarrettJackson on the Scottsdale, Arizona, auction this week, the classic car, which was exhibited at the Austin Rock & Roll Car Museum since 2008, was bought by the late rock'n'roll legend in 1971, and one year later, it was featured in the documentary film 'Imagine'.
Shortly after filming ended, Lennon had it customized by adding two rows of airline seats, complete with ashtray arms.
Documented with an original and signed registration that proves its celebrity ownership, the car was properly restored, and it now seems to be in top-notch condition. Powering it is a 4.0-liter inline-six engine, which produces 125 horsepower and is mated to a 4-speed manual transmission. Moreover, it also features an independent front suspension, semi-elliptic leaf springs at the rear, and drum brakes on all four wheels.
This isn’t the first time that John Lennon's Austin Princes has gone up for sale, as there was a previous attempt of selling it last fall, but it failed to reach its reserve price.