We'd Take This Citroen Pickup Over A Renault Alaskan

The French launched a rare foray into the pickup truck market with the arrival of the Renault Alaskan. The PSA Group may or may not choose to follow suit, but if it does, someone in Paris should give Douglas Fim a call.
He's the Brazilian designer responsible for the concept you see here. The unnamed midsize pickup concept is envisioned, as you can see, for the Citroën brand, and looks like it would make a compelling competitor to the aforementioned Renault.
As is typical of most projects we come across on Behance, the renderings are accompanied by little in the way of details. But the images speak for themselves, adopting a fresh take on the utilitarian type with two-tone bodywork layering dark grey over bright orange for a high-contrast and strikingly unusual appearance.
Its arrival couldn't come at a more poignant time as European automakers (better known for their nimble little hatchbacks) are tuning into the pickup scene. There's the Volkswagen Amarok, of course, and the aforementioned Renault Alaskan based on the Nissan Navara – which Mercedes will also use as the basis for its new X-Class. Fiat has similarly based its new Fullback on the Mitsubishi L200/Triton.
This design looks to follow more along the lines of the Honda Ridgeline, which could prove a good model for a newcomer to the market to follow – taking more of a crossover approach to the pickup market and standing apart from the competition, as this concept clearly does.