Well Done: Canadian Cops Calmly Diffuse Standoff With Woman Who Jumped On Their Cars

A few days back, Toronto police responded to a call regarding a woman acting erratically, before she went on to jump on the hood of the squad cars.
Before we see how it all went down, we'd like to point out that it's these type of incidents that need to be resolved without the use of violence, and thankfully, that's exactly what these officers managed to do.
"When I arrived on the scene, I observed the female in the middle of the street and she was irate and screaming at surrounding vehicles," explained Constable Christofer Lemieux. "As I stopped the scout car, she immediately turned her focus on the police vehicle."
As the woman began jumping on the hood of the car, stomping the windshield and roof, Lemieux decided to call for backup instead of exiting his vehicle and using force in order to subdue the assailant.
The woman also attacked a second police car that arrived on the scene, smashing its rear window and windshield in the process. It was only then that Lemieux and Constable David Donaldson placed the woman under arrest. According to TPS News, the woman was then taken by ambulance to Etobicoke General Hospital.
Chief Mark Saunders stated that the officers handled themselves admirably, adding that "their response to mental health, I think is one of the most underestimated things that we do. The men and women have done a fantastic job. And those are the stories that are unfortunately not heard by the public but I can tell you they are recognized by the Command, they're recognized by me, they're recognized by unit commanders. So, the fact that we are able to de-escalate at such a high level is a true statement of our professionalism."
Video: @ShakeNBake_3/Twitter
VIDEO
Jane n finch for you pic.twitter.com/Z9QvPbeQoj— sharky (@ShakeNBake_3) January 3, 2017