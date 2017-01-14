What About A Slammed Dacia Duster?

The Dacia Duster is not the kind of car that comes to mind when talking about slammed vehicles, but then again, what you see here isn't real.
It's a Photoshop imagined by Mircea Silviu who imagined trading the affordable SUV's off-road credentials for a super low stance, with extra large rims wrapped in low-profile tires filling in those boxed wheel arches. Comparing the digital image with the original photo, do you think it works?
In the real world, the Duster, which is preparing ready to blow its seventh candle this year, has already received a facelift, but the Renault-owned brand that also sells it under the diamond badge and as a Nissan Terrano in some markets, is said to be working on a new generation.
The new model could use the CMF platform that currently underpins several vehicles, within the Group, while a longer version, with two additional seats, might also be on the table.