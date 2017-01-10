What Do You Think About Toyota's New 2018 Camry?

The 2018 Camry is undoubtedly one of the highlights in Detroit and according to Toyota, it promises to be more exciting than ever before.
The latest generation of the hugely popular mid-size sedan has adopted an edgier design to make it look much more premium than the outgoing model. The changes start at the front end with tweaked headlights and most notably, a brand-new grille design that incorporates black mesh and gloss black edges for the sporty models. The new Camry Hybrid by comparison adopts an all-chrome grille.
Stylistic changes continue down the sides of the new Camry and to the rear where large taillights have been fitted alongside a bumper incorporating eye-catching creases and curved edges.
Underpinning the new Camry is the Toyota New Global Architecture and thanks to its extensive use of high-strength steel, it is more rigid than the current model.
In the United States, three different engine options will be offered. These include a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four and a 3.5-liter V6, both coupled to an eight-speed automatic. The new Camry Hybrid adds an electric motor to the 2.5-liter and mates it to a CVT.