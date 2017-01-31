What If Pagani Made A Four-Door Sedan?

The most exotic of automakers have been known to toy with the idea of a four-door sedan. Porsche, Aston Martin, and Maserati have each made several. Bugatti, Ferrari, and Lamborghini have each done four-door concepts, but none of them ever reached production. Even Koenigsegg did the original Quant concept (later picked up by NanoFlowcell). Not Pagani, though. That most exotic of supercar manufacturers has never even come close to the idea of producing anything with more than two doors. But what if it did?
That's the question these latest renderings seek to answer. They're the work of Jan Peisert – the same automotive artist that has illustrated for us the notion of a Bugatti sport-ute, an Acura NSX more faithful to the original, and a visual forecast of what the forthcoming Mercedes-AMG Project One supercar might look like.
This latest project is based, as you can plainly see, on the Lagonda Taraf – albeit with details overlaid from the Pagani Huayra. So while the squared-off shape remains, the headlights, grille, wheels, side mirrors, taillights, and exhaust pipes are all signature Pagani. Its theoretical twelve-cylinder powertrain likely wouldn't be all that different, as both Pagani's and Aston Martin's latest twin-turbo V12 engines are based closely on Mercedes designs.
Peisert calls it the Pagani Horacio, in honor of the company's founder, and in similar fashion to the Ferrari Enzo. Of course, like so many of the renderings we bring you, such a project is not likely to ever be produced. And if it did, frankly it probably wouldn't look much like this at all (as close as its price tag and scarcity might theoretically be). But it's certainly an interesting prospect to consider, and you can see how it came together in the video clip below.